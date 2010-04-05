The Akwa Ibom State government has sealed an agreement to supply gas to the 685 megawatts Ibom Power Plant. Business Day reports the state government signed a memorandum of understanding with Septa Energy to lay a gas pipeline from Uquo Ibeno to the plant at Ikot Abasi.

The Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON), owned by Russian firm UC Rusal, is also expected to gain from the gas deal.

The independent power plant has not been able to start with electricity generating activities due to the absence of a gas purchase agreement.