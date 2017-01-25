Snaphubr is a stock image provider dedicated exclusively to African content. Founded by UK-based Nigerian, Oluwaseun Babajide, the website offers professional photographers a platform to upload and sell their work.

The company is also aiming to create an 'event photograph marketplace'. In short, the plan is to have photos of events and the people attending it uploaded exclusively to Snaphubr, where they can be searched for and bought.

Photographs can be purchased for as little as US$0.99.

How we made it in Africa spoke to Babajide about running the stock image start-up.

1. Give us your elevator pitch.

Snaphubr is filling the wide gap in stock photo offerings corresponding to African models, locales and traditions. Nigeria in particular has a huge populace with proportionate number of social and business events taking place. We are building a robust network of African stock and events photography professionals, clients and associated service providers.

It will cater to various industries like digital and print media, marketing, tourism etc., along with personal users across the globe targeting African people. Essentially, Snaphubr is well on its way to capturing an untapped multi-billion-dollar market through a world-class website, experienced directors, dedicated staff, unique top-quality images and strategic partnerships for content-sourcing and marketing.

2. How did you finance your start-up?

From personal savings and friends.

3. If you were given US$1m to invest in your company now, where would it go?



Expanding into Africa

Developing a mobile app

And improving the website



4. What risks does your business face?

Entry of deep-pocketed competitors could neutralise first-mover advantage – we must keep innovating to stay ahead. And a shortage of marketing funds. We definitely have a quality product to offer, but we need to build awareness across the globe to be adopted by people.

5. So far, what has proven to be the most successful form of marketing?

Social media – like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn – have been highly effective in creating awareness through contacts. Also, through word of mouth and partnerships.

6. Describe your most exciting entrepreneurial moment.

When I first saw my ideas transformed into a genuine world-class website.

7. What has been your biggest mistake?

My biggest mistake was not hiring early. The idea came from a personal experience. I now have two strong directors helping out. Makes life easier. By focusing on our strengths, we are able to work at top productivity.