PRESS OFFICE: Exhibition Management Services

Visitor registration for the Southern African International Trade Exhibition (SAITEX), Africa’s biggest business opportunities event, is now open. The exhibition just gets bigger and better each year, offering visitors many exciting ‘firsts’, in addition to the thousands of products and services on display every year. SAITEX takes place from 21 - 23 June 2015 at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, South Africa.

“In its 22 years of delivering business opportunities to both new and established enterprises, SAITEX has grown into one of the most successful and effective business networking platforms in the world,” says John Thomson of show organisers, Exhibition Management Services. More than 1,000 manufacturers from 39 countries will showcase over 3,500 products and services.

What’s new?

“Visitors will also see the first-time national pavilions from Peru, Chile, and Central and Eastern Europe, which will showcase diverse product displays of the latest security products, bio mattresses, know-how and technology,” adds Thomson.

China will once again present its retail products pavilion, better than ever and aptly named ‘The China Year in South Africa’. Products being offered include; household products and appliances, solar power systems for homes, outdoor and camping products, generators, bicycles, motorcycles, building and hardware products, gifts, textiles, garments, FMCG products, footwear, sportswear, kitchenware and much more.

Online business matchmaking

SAITEX will once again provide a convenient online business matchmaking facility, available on the web and via a new mobile/networking app, enabling visitors and exhibitors to pre-arrange meetings online. This gives everyone more time for doing business on each day of the show. More information is available on the organisers’ website: www.exhibitionsafrica.com

For more information on SAITEX, contact Lineke van der Brugghen, Exhibition Management Services. Tel: +27 11 783 7250. Fax: +27 11 783 7269. E-mail: admin@exhibitionsafrica.com or Anina Hough, SAITEX. Email: saitex@exhibitionsafrica.com

About Exhibition Management Services

South Africa-based Exhibition Management Services (EMS) is one of the longest established event organisers in the country and is the only events company on the continent with years of experience in delivering Pan African exhibition programmes.

With nearly 30 years of networking in Africa, EMS’s database is unique in the industry and enables the unrivalled identification, notification and participation of qualified international trade visitors to its events.