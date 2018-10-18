PARTNER CONTENT: Standard Bank

Two significant client surveys in Nigeria and Uganda have highlighted the impact that Standard Bank’s considerable digital investment is achieving in driving access to Africa’s increasingly integrated financial services ecosystem.

Agusto & Co, a leading African credit rating agency and research house headquartered in Nigeria, named Stanbic IBTC 'Best Digital Bank in Nigeria' in its 2018 Consumer Digital Banking Satisfaction Index. The index rates customer opinion of the digital platforms provided by Nigeria’s leading banks. While four other Nigerian banks also received five-star ratings, Stanbic IBTC scored the highest, emerging as the best digital bank in Nigeria.

The rating reflects “ease of use, perceived security and effective IT resolution across our digital platforms”, said Leon Barnard, chief executive: PBB Africa regions. The index also revealed that Stanbic IBTC provided the greatest ease of navigation across mobile apps, USSD as well as web-based platforms. Not only do customers feel that Stanbic IBTC provides the most secure digital platforms but the bank was also seen as, “quick to resolve conflicts encountered by customers across all its digital banking channels,” added Barnard.

On the other side of the continent – HiPiPo, a diversified digital services organisation based in Uganda, named Stanbic Uganda 'Best Brand on Social Media'. The organisation also rated the bank’s mobile banking app the 'Best Banking App' in the country. HiPiPo’s annual Digital Impact Awards recognise the use of digital tools that “drive financial inclusion while also leading to continental economic transformation”, said Barnard. The Standard Bank app allows users to access multiple bank services, including; loading and paying beneficiaries, making once-off payments, transferring funds between accounts, viewing statements, buying airtime, electricity and prepaid TV. The app “drives financial inclusion by allowing users without bank accounts to create a digital banking identity and then apply for an account through the app”, he added.

Beyond affirming the relevance of Standard Bank’s digital vision for Africa, these awards “highlight the practical conveniences we’ve brought to our customers through a digital user experience which has assembled, integrated and linked multiple digital technologies and platforms to the benefit of their day-to-day banking needs”, said Mr Barnard.

As Africa’s largest bank, Standard Bank’s broad and long-established presence across the continent means that it is ideally placed to lead Africa’s digital transformation, by empowering African individuals and businesses with the digital capability to access local and global opportunity Standard Bank drive’s Africa’s growth.