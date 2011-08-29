South Africa-based Standard Bank says that its strategy for the rest of the continent may take five years to show meaningful results. Africa is central to the bank’s long-term plan as it looks to connect the continent with other emerging markets, especially in mineral resources space. Standard Bank operates in 16 African countries outside of South Africa, including Nigeria, Kenya, Angola and Uganda. Some analysts told Bloomberg that they are not convinced that Standard Bank’s Africa strategy will deliver the expected returns. Read the full article at Bloomberg.

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