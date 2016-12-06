Promotional feature

Africa’s business landscape is diversifying, and with it, a number of opportunities and under-served markets are opening up across the continent. Below are seven varied business opportunities that businesspeople and entrepreneurs can take advantage of.

BASETrack Systems provides business-to-business management software and e-commerce solutions to companies in various sectors. It is looking for partners throughout Africa who want exclusive rights to market and sell their systems to SMEs in their home countries. Click here to read more.

Copia distributes consumer goods that are well-known on the African continent. It is searching for distributors to help move and sell brands like Diageo (Johnny Walker), La Martiniquaise (Label 5 whisky), Bardinet (Sir Edward’s), Anheuser-Busch InBev (Stella Artois, Beck’s). Click here to read more.

CSD Targus Distribution is looking for distributors throughout Africa for Targus- and Black-branded computing carry cases and mobile accessories. It is the sole distributor of these products in South Africa and offer buyers a lifetime warranty. Click here to read more.

Sahara Games brings you everything you need to start your own franchised gaming company. This includes a ready-to-go online wagering platform, with games like Blackjack, Baccarat, several video poker games and over 30 slot games, to name a few. The platform also allows for betting on sporting events around the world. Partners of Sahara Games receive customer and technical support when they purchase the platform. Click here to read more.

Soda King is offering entrepreneurs across Africa the chance to set up a franchise and establish their own bottling factories. Franchisees will acquire the exclusive rights to manufacture, distribute and sell the full Soda King range of carbonated cool drinks, as well as the range of Aqua King waters and two new malt drinks. Click here to read more.

HJR Retail Group is a Netherlands-based company in search of agents across Africa to become exclusive distributors for its range of cleaning goods. Having already established a presence in east Africa, HJR Retail is now looking to grow its business across the continent. It supplies brands such as Eurosteam, Stolzenberg, Taski and Hako, to name a few. Click here to read more.

Xpanda Security is looking for entrepreneurs across Africa to become official distributors of its security products. Xpanda manufactures, supplies and installs products such as industrial roller shutters, sectional overhead doors, trellis doors, and burglar guards. It already has about 80 distributors throughout South Africa, and 20 in the rest of Africa, Europe, North America and Australasia. Click here to read more.