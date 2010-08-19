African hotel group, Southern Sun, has taken over operations of the Holiday Inn Nairobi, re-launching the city hotel as the Southern Sun Mayfair Nairobi.

Luxury adventure travel company &Beyond, the previous lessee of the property, ended their 15-year lease on 31 July.

The hotel will be managed as a 4-star deluxe property under the Southern Sun banner, joining the group's expanding portfolio of over 90 properties spanning west Africa, southern Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean.

"Southern Sun has been pursuing expansion throughout the Middle East, Indian Ocean and Africa, and has recently engaged in a number of 4-star deluxe property conversions as part of this strategy. This, in fact, was the prime motivator for the property conversion in Nairobi," said Richard Weilers, managing director of Southern Sun Offshore.

The previous lease holders of the property, &Beyond, choose not to renew their lease as the firm's strategic focus is in the areas of conservation and luxury safari travel and lodges in Africa, which they will continue to expand in.

The hotel is also due for a facelift in the interim period. "The Southern Sun property in Nairobi will undergo a series of refurbishments and upgrades that will help convey the Southern Sun brand to a new market. We are very excited about placing our footprint in the east African commercial and tourist hub, and enhancing further growth in the region," added Weilers.