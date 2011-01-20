Southern Sudan still faces a number of challenges
Southern Sudan’s referendum vote silenced naysayers by passing off peacefully, but the region still faces a number of challenges that could threaten stability, stakeholders told the IRIN news service.
Southern Sudan’s referendum vote silenced naysayers by passing off peacefully, but the region still faces a number of challenges that could threaten stability, stakeholders told the IRIN news service. These include negotiations on citizenship, the sharing of oil revenues, border demarcation and Sudan’s crippling debt.
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