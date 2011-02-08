Southern Sudan's independence confirmed
Final election results show southern Sudan voted overwhelmingly to separate from the north, splitting Africa's largest country in two.
Final election results show southern Sudan voted overwhelmingly to separate from the north, splitting Africa's largest country in two. The Southern Sudan Referendum Commission said Monday that 98.83% of voters chose independence during last month's referendum. The announcement in Khartoum confirmed preliminary results from the voting.
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