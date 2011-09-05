South Sudan to relocate capital city
CNN reports that South Sudan will move its capital from Juba to the smaller town of Ramciel in the north. The government said that Ramciel will provide it with more room for expansion.
CNN reports that South Sudan will move its capital from Juba to the smaller town of Ramciel in the north. The government said that Ramciel will provide it with more room for expansion. Read the full article at CNN.
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