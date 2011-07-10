South Sudan, which on Saturday celebrated its independence, should prepare itself for an influx of Turkish business people. Turkey’s Development Minister, Cevdet Yılmaz, told Today’s Zaman that South Sudan offers many opportunities and that once political stability has been achieved, there will be “a lot of Turkish businessmen in South Sudan". Yılmaz is especially positive about South Sudan’s oil, mining and agricultural sectors. Read the full article at Today’s Zaman.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.