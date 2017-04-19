PRESS OFFICE: Centurion Law Group

Pan-African legal services provider Centurion Law Group has signed a strategic alliance agreement with South Sudanese law firm Awatkeer Law Chambers. The partnership, signed on April 10, allows the firms to pool their collective networks, skills and expertise to serve businesses, government and non-governmental organisations in South Sudan. The agreement also includes training of South Sudanese lawyers using Centurion’s cutting-edge legal technology platforms, as well as a joint marketing initiative.

Through this strategic alliance Centurion is the first international law firm to offer a full suite of legal services in South Sudan with local and international lawyers, combining the established local presence and network of Awatkeer with Centurion’s pan-African reach and respected energy practice group.

“We’re excited and proud to enter this new alliance with reputable pan-African brand like Centurion Law Group,” said Anuol Deng Kuoreng, Managing Partner of Awatkeer Law Chambers. “South Sudan’s economic potential is huge, and it’s through partnerships like this that we can advance a pro business agenda in our young nation. Quality legal services put us on an equal footing with neighboring East African countries and help us attract much needed investment.”

NJ Ayuk, CEO of Centurion Law Group, said “We have done some amazing deals in South Sudan and I believe we are teaming up with a very smart group of people that know the country well. They are driven, ambitious and at the top of their game and we are going to do some great projects that raise the bar in South Sudan. Our objective at Centurion is to help African businesses succeed and to promote investment across this great continent. South Sudan is open for business and we will be working tirelessly with Awatkeer to facilitate growth and promote the energy sector. We’ve built a successful, trusted model all over Africa and we are now bringing that to Juba in partnership with a local legal champion.”

Centurion Law Group is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with offices in Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, Mauritius, and Ghana. Awatkeer Law Chambers was established in 2012 and has 17 lawyers based in Juba, South Sudan. Starting immediately, the firms will work together to bid on viable projects with prospective government, private sector and NGO clients.

View the press release on our website.

For more information about the Centurion team and the group’s practice areas and offices, visit www.centurionlawfirm.com.

Contact: NJ Ayuk | Chief Executive Officer | news@centurionlawfirm.com