As South Sudan prepares for its independence celebrations on Saturday, Africa’s newest country is seeking funding from the Arab world for development projects. South Sudan wants to develop its oil, agriculture, real estate and tourism sectors. The Financial Times reports that an embassy in Abu Dhabi is set to open soon. Read the full article at the Financial Times.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.