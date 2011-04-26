Many South African firms are seeing investment opportunities in Nigeria and are currently making plans to enter the market. Dube Tshidi, CEO of South Africa’s Financial Services Board (FSB) says that in the wake of the financial crisis, foreign investors are looking at African capital markets to invest their money. Read the full article at This Day.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.