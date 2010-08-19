South African engineering and construction group Stefanutti Stocks is currently constructing a five star Radisson Hotel on Beach Road in Maputo, Mozambique.

According to a company press release, the 12-storey beach-front hotel will include conference facilities, restaurants, offices, bars, a gym and public areas. A state-of-the-art kitchen, cold rooms and a sewer system that cleans and purifies water add to the intricate details that will make the hotel unique in Mozambique.

External works include pools and the paved parking area including lighting. "The hotel location means that the water table is extremely high," says Luis Gaspar, contracts director. "To allow for drainage the paving consists of grass blocks."

The construction site is abuzz with 36 companies from South Africa on site, and a total work force of 205.

The 16-month contract is expected to be completed in October 2010, in time for the busy Christmas season.