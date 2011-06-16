South African firm to build shopping mall in Zambia
South Africa’s Manto Investment Group is to construct a US$30 million shopping centre in Ndola, Zambia.
South Africa’s Manto Investment Group is to construct a US$30 million shopping centre in Ndola, Zambia. Construction work is expected to commence after feasibility studies have been completed. Read the full article at AllAfrica.
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