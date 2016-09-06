

PRESS OFFICE: Africa CEO Forum

The 5th edition of the Africa CEO Forum, the largest international gathering dedicated to the African private sector, will take place on 20 and 21 March 2017 in Geneva. Many prominent South African CEOs are expected to take part to the event to meet international bankers and investors with a growing interest in investing in Africa.

More than 1,000 participants from over 63 countries will gather at the Africa CEO Forum, the foremost international event dedicated to the African private sector. CEOs of the largest African and international companies, bankers and investors most active in Africa, as well as decision-makers from the fastest-growing African economies will meet at the two-day event to gain strategic insights and share their objectives around development and investment with the business and financial community.

With the global economic slowdown posing a challenge to the growth of African economies, the upcoming edition of the Africa CEO Forum reflects the will of participants, African companies and countries, to revitalise investment flows toward the African continent in order to drive the implementation of their infrastructure and development projects.

A number of leading South African CEOs are expected to attend next year’s event; their strategic priorities are reflected in the programme of thematic conferences and meetings.

Since 2012, Jonathan Oppenheimer, Director of E Oppenheimer & Son, Geoffrey Qhena, CEO of Industrial Development Corporation, Daphne Mashile-Nkosi, CEO of Kalahari Resources [and honoured CEO of the year at the Africa CEO Forum Awards 2014], Vuyani Jarana, CEO of Vodacom Business Services, Faith Khanyile, CEO of WDB Investment Holdings, Fabrice Ndjodo, Managing Director of Tana Africa Capital, Snowy Khoza, CEO of Bigen Africa Group Holding, Nauman Malik, CEO of Kansai Plascon Africa and Mark Cutifani, CEO of Anglo American among other prominent Nigerian figures, have all attended the Africa CEO Forum. Their presence has helped to focus the discussions on the vital role played by the private sector in fostering growth across the continent.

“The Africa CEO Forum 2017 will benefit from the presence of CEOs heading up the largest international companies that are leaders in sectors which are key for the African continent such as health, new technologies, agribusiness and commodity trading as well the participation of more than one hundred fund managers and family offices with a growing interest in investing in Africa.” explains Amir Ben Yahmed, Founder and President of the Africa CEO Forum.

Companies that are interested in the forum can now sign up to receive regular updates via the website www.theafricaceoforum.com

Set up in partnership with the African Development Bank, the Africa CEO Forum is an event organised jointly by Groupe Jeune Afrique, publisher of Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, and rainbow unlimited, a Swiss company specialising in the organisation of economic promotion events.

The 2016 edition of the Africa CEO Forum played host to nearly 1500 African and international public figures including 600 CEOs from 43 African countries as well as 100 high-level speakers, cementing its status as the foremost international event dedicated to the development of the African private sector.

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Press contact : Abdoul Maïga – Tel. +33 1 44 30 18 18 – a.maiga@jeuneafrique.com