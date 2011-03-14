A group of Zanu PF youths have seized Easipark, a South African company which had been contracted to manage parking and towing services in Harare. A spokesman for the mob was quoted saying: "This is part of the empowerment that our government has been talking about and today we have done it. This company should relocate to South Africa and leave our country alone. We now have a new company called Nehanda Holdings running this venture."

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