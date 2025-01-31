Keanu Ferreira

Interview with Keanu Ferreira

FOUNDER, FERREIRA FRESH

Lives in: Johannesburg, South Africa

Keanu Ferreira launched Ferreira Fresh, a South African fruit and vegetable supplier, in 2016 from the back of a hotel kitchen in Johannesburg. What started as a small operation has grown into a major distributor serving restaurants, retailers, and corporate clients. How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz spoke to him about the challenges of building the business, the lessons learned along the way, and his plans for expansion.

Topics discussed during the interview include:

Launching the business from a hotel kitchen in Johannesburg

The strategies behind securing clients

Sourcing fresh produce: Balancing direct farmer relationships and market purchases

How Ferreira Fresh approaches branding and marketing

Insights gained from building and scaling the business

Watch the full interview below: (only available on howwemadeitinafrica.com)