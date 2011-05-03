South Africa's unemployment rate rises to 25%
South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to 25% in the first quarter of 2011, a 1% increase from the fourth quarter of 2010.
South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to 25% in the first quarter of 2011, a 1% increase from the fourth quarter of 2010. Bloomberg reports the number of people in employment currently stands at 13.1 million. Read the full article at Bloomberg.
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