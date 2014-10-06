The Palace of the Lost City was the hotel in South Africa most visited by the super-rich in the year to June 2014, according to a new report by research company New World Wealth.

The Lost City is part of the Sun City development, a luxury casino and resort situated two hours north-west of Johannesburg. It was originally developed by hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner in the 1970s. The resort comprises a number of hotels as well as leisure facilities such as golf courses and a water park. The majority of its multi-millionaire guests came from the US, the UK and Europe.

Other properties popular among the wealthy include the Michelangelo, the Table Bay and the Sandton Sun.

According to the report, South Africa received around 12,000 multi-millionaire (with net assets of at least $10m) visitors over the period.

New World Wealth says the Michelangelo and Sandton Sun are mainly used by business visitors, while the Cape Grace and the One&Only are favourites among yacht owners.

To compile its report, New World Wealth conducted individual surveys and events tracking.