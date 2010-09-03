South Africa's ten best business blogs?
The following blogs have been nominated in the category UCT GSB Best Business Blog in the 2010 South African Blog Awards:
The following blogs have been nominated in the category UCT GSB Best Business Blog in the 2010 South African Blog Awards:
adinwalls.co.za
blogs.fin24.com/bertieduplessis
gottaquirk.com
humanaction.co.za
ideate.co.za
memeburn.com
outthink.co.za
powerof9.co.za/index.php/blog
tickertalk.co.za
worksucks.co.za
The winners will be announced on 25 September 2010 at the annual awards ceremony.