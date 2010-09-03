The following blogs have been nominated in the category UCT GSB Best Business Blog in the 2010 South African Blog Awards:

adinwalls.co.za

blogs.fin24.com/bertieduplessis

gottaquirk.com

humanaction.co.za

ideate.co.za

memeburn.com

outthink.co.za

powerof9.co.za/index.php/blog

tickertalk.co.za

worksucks.co.za

The winners will be announced on 25 September 2010 at the annual awards ceremony.