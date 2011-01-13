South Africa’s most affordable cities for home buyers
Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth are the most affordable cities for home buyers in South Africa, Fin24 today reported, citing a property group.
Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth are the most affordable cities for home buyers in South Africa, Fin24 today reported, citing a property group. The two cities offer the best balance between house prices and salaries, said Hano Jacobs, CEO of the Realty 1 International Property Group.
Read the full article at Fin24