South African power utility Eskom has warned that electricity supply will be under great pressure for the next two years as it waits for new power stations to come on line. “The margin between electricity supply and demand is going to be very slim at times over the next five years, and especially over the next two years until the first units of the giant new Medupi power station come on line in late 2012 and 2013 as communicated earlier by Eskom. The first unit of the sister Kusile power station will start generating power in late 2014,” Eskom said in a statement.

Read Eskom's full statement