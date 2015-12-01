PRESS OFFICE: SkyVision SkyVision Global Networks Ltd., the leading global satellite communications service provider, has announced a partnership with ABS, one of the fastest growing global satellite operators in the world, to launch two new video platforms on ABS-3A. This will provide quality DVB-S and DVB-S2 content, including HD, via satellite across sub-Saharan Africa, including French speaking Africa and South Africa.

The signing of this agreement will deliver vital communications services via ABS-3A, a premium satellite located at the 3°W orbital position, to effectively meet the growing demand for content and DTH services using 90cm dishes. The new platforms will support both SD and HD channels in MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 encoding. Coverage will focus on the Free-To-Air channels and Pay TV markets in sub-Saharan Africa.

SkyVision boasts more than 10 satellite platforms and a network of high-capacity fibre optic cables via its gateways in Africa, Europe, North America and the Middle East as well as multiple points of presence (POPs) in Africa. SkyVision’s contribution to this important project is to provide the company’s global hybrid system of high-capacity network of fibre optic cables to the Internet backbone via ABS-3A. This will enable superior distribution services of special events, news and DTH channels from Asia and Europe to Africa.

“Launching these services on ABS-3A creates a new era of high performance satellite services to customers in Africa," stated Ori Waterman, SkyVision’s CEO. “This deal establishes new key broadcast platforms over the ABS-3A and enhances our distribution capabilities with our African customers via Ku-Band Platforms to best serve broadcasters and a wider viewing audience.”

Tom Choi, CEO of ABS, commented, “We are quickly developing an excellent broadcast neighborhood on ABS-3A over Africa and this agreement with SkyVision enhances our capabilities and opportunities. Our cooperation with SkyVision will result in a cost-effective solution to expand coverage in remote regions throughout Africa, add viable bandwidth and introduce new services to more customers.”

For more information on these new services, please go to www.skyvision.net