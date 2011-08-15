Some highly-skilled Africans living in the US and Europe are returning home to start businesses on the continent. While Africa certainly has considerable opportunities, the ‘Repatriate Generation’ often find it difficult to adjust to Africa’s tougher business environment and less cosy lifestyle. Read the full article at Time.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.