South Africa-based Pan-African supermarket group Shoprite will open four new outlets in Nigeria before the end of the year. According to the Nigerian Tribune, Shoprite will have a presence in four new shopping malls to be built in the cities of Enugu, Ilorin, Ikeja (Lagos) and Abuja. Read the full article at the Nigerian Tribune.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.