

Press Office: Bata

Business opportunity available in Africa. Bata, the leading and largest shoe manufacturer in the world, with a presence in 70 countries globally, is focusing on expanding into Africa.

Join this exciting opportunity to:



Trade and distribute Bata Brands

Manufacture Bata branded footwear under licence agreement

Franchise opportunities



About the brand

Across the globe, Bata markets and sells high-quality footwear of distinction at affordable prices. Despite being a global brand, Bata remain a private family business with a legacy dating back to 1894. Tomas Bata’s original idea was to ‘Shoe the World’ which led Bata to become the world’s leading shoemaker by volume, designing stylish and comfortable footwear at surprisingly affordable prices. The brand is sold in over 70 countries across five continents and is synonymous with quality.

Bata make shoes in 23 Bata-owned shoe manufacturing facilities in 18 countries around the world and have inspired over 20,000 entrepreneurs to work with them.

The products



One company, various shoe styles – excellent opportunities to upsell different brands to the same customer.

Shoes are made in South Africa, are SABS compliant and qualify for duty-free export to SADC countries.

Bata partners have access to order high-quality footwear with ground-breaking technology through the Bata Network.

Full marketing and technical support from Bata.



To learn more about this exciting opportunity, contact:

Derek Yegambaram (Export Manager)

Email: derek.yegambaram@bata.com

Tel: +27 74 777 1222

Website: www.bata.co.za

Brands

BATA THE BRAND

Creative, innovative, well researched and made from high-quality products, Bata’s various shoe ranges offer style, comfort and protection at affordable prices.

TOUGHEES

Toughees have been a trusted children’s school shoe brand since 1954 – a proud heritage for a company that values its high-quality products and solid history.

BATA INDUSTRIAL

From the heavy-duty boots for industrial through to institutional shoes for nurses, clerks and business, Bata Industrials has a shoe for every vocation where safety counts.

TOMY TAKKIES

From casual weekend wear to everyday wear, TOMY Classics has made its mark on every trendsetter and has become an identity for school children, students, sportsman, rebels, artists, your next-door neighbour and everyone in between.

BFIRST By Bata

BFirst offers value-for-money school shoes for boys and girls that suits your pocket.

PATA PATA

This fashionable range of flip flops for adults and kids provides timeless simplicity, enjoyment and comfort for many occasions.

BUBBLEGUMMERS

Bubblegummers kiddies range has footwear available in various and colours for even the most discriminating youngster.

POWER

Power designs and markets a range of contemporary, durable and comfortable mid-priced athletic footwear worldwide for men and women and offers big name-brand technology and styling at an affordable price.

NORTH STAR

The North Star collection is casual and sporty while still delivering fresh designs and quality construction to its youth market. Dynamic, unconventional, creative and modern, this iconic brand allows feet to remain comfortable while they express themselves. North Star is inspired by world trends and young people’s demand for versatility.