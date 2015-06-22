PRESS OFFICE: Exhibition Management Services Seven Zimbabwean companies, drawn from the Horticulture and Processed Foods sectors, are participating in the Africa’s Big Seven (AB7) which runs from 21 to 23 June 2015 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, South Africa.

Zimbabwe last participated in the show in 2010.

AB7 is Africa’s largest annual food and beverage industry trade event, which is held concurrently with the Southern Africa International Trade Exhibition (SAITEX). The Event comprises seven specialised sectors which are: Fresh Produce & Ingredients; Manufacturing Technologies; Processing & Packaging Equipment; Retail Ready Products; Hospitality; Retail and International Catering.

In 2014, AB7 attracted 225 exhibitors from 35 countries whilst 8 642 visitors from 44 countries were registered. This year, over 14 000 visitors from 45 countries are expected to attend.

Zimbabwean companies will showcase a wide variety of products comprising: fresh fruit and vegetables; honey; confectionary products; fresh fruit juices; organic spices, herbs, herbal teas, dried fruits and condiments, among others. They will also utilise the opportunity to observe and analyse trends and innovations within the food value chain as this would provide insight on how to be competitive on the international market.

In 2014, total exports of fresh fruits and vegetable products amounted to US$17.7 million, according to Trade Map. At its peak in 1999, the Horticulture sector was Zimbabwe’s second largest foreign currency earner after tobacco, contributing an average 4% to Gross Domestic Product. The Processed Food sector (food and beverages) remains a key component of Zimbabwe’s economy.

www.exhibitionsafrica.com

For more information, contact Lineke van der Brugghen, Exhibition Management Services. Tel: +27 11 783 7250. Fax: +27 11 783 7269. E-mail: admin@exhibitionsafrica.com or Anina Hough. Email: saitex@exhibitionsafrica.com

About Exhibition Management Services

South Africa-based Exhibition Management Services (EMS) is one of the longest established event organisers in the country and is the only events company on the continent with years of experience in delivering Pan African exhibition programmes.

With nearly 30 years of networking in Africa, EMS’s database is unique in the industry and enables the unrivalled identification, notification and participation of qualified international trade visitors to its events.