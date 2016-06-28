PRESS OFFICE: Djembe Communications

Seedstars World, the global seed-stage start-up competition for emerging markets and fast-growing start-up scenes, is returning to Angola on July 27th. In line with its mission to place the spotlight on entrepreneurs from emerging markets, Seedstars World is travelling to more than 65 countries globally and 20+ in Africa this year to identify the best seed-stage entrepreneurs and provide them with an opportunity to win up to US$1m and network with investors and mentors from around the world. Its previous participants have raised over $61m collectively, providing employment to more than 400 employees worldwide. In partnership with FACRA, Seedstars World will host the event at the magna room of Banco Económico on the 27th of July.

The companies selected to pitch at the Seedstars Luanda event need to be less than two years old, have raised less than $500,000 in funding and have built a minimum viable product, ideally with existing traction. The Seedstars World team is searching for one additional criterion – the startup’s regional and global scalability. With a strong network of international partners such as Inmarsat, INADEM, Standard Bank and Deloitte, Seedstars World is looking for smart start-ups that solve regional issues and develop profitable products for the global market, to support their regional businesses and growth. Applications are open now on www.seedstarsworld.com.

“After finding a young but vibrant ecosystem in Luanda last year, we can’t wait to come back and see the growth and development that has taken place in the country’s start-up ecosystem since last year.” says Claudia Makadristo, Associate for Africa at Seedstars World.

Seedstars World is partnering with FACRA, one of Africa’s largest VC Funds with assets in excess of $250m. As an Angolan Government-backed organisation, the Fund’s objective is to encourage innovation in Angola by supporting local entrepreneurs.

Armando Teixeira, FACRA Manager mentioned: “FACRA greatly appreciates the efforts of SeedStars World in promoting and empowering start-ups all over the world. For FACRA it is imperative that we nurture a pool of young and talented innovators and encourage them to showcase great business ideas through platforms such as Seedstars. With this overarching objective in mind, FACRA has decided to partner with the Seedstars World competition to mobilise support and exposure for young and aspiring entrepreneurs in the country. We believe Angolan entrepreneurs can play an increasingly significant role in boosting the country’s economy by developing innovative concepts that can create sustainable businesses.”

Up to 12 of the best seed-stage start-ups in Angola will be invited to pitch for the opportunity to compete at the Seedstars Summit that annually takes place in Switzerland. Angola was previously represented by Jobartis, a jobs and learning platform. “Experiences such as participating at the Seedstars World event are the reason why entrepreneurs become entrepreneurs. Coming from a country where the start-up community is so reduced, participating at the Seedstars World is a true eye-opening experience.” Says Luis Verdeja, co-founder and CEO of Jobartis.

In order to provide local entrepreneurs with this opportunity and aiming to deliver the best possible event, Seedstars World is closely working with local organiser Kianda Hub, who is representing the initiative throughout the year.

"KiandaHub is actively supporting and empowering Angolan tech entrepreneurs by engaging them on events such as the Seedstars competition. Last year's successful competition and the quality of the start-ups were a direct result of the ongoing awareness around the necessity to venture, innovate and challenge the status quo. As active players of the entrepreneurship ecosystem, we are looking forward to having an extremely successful event for this year." says Dizando Norton, co-Founder and Head of Research and Innovation at KiandaHub.

Further support is provided by Unitel, Total E&P, Fábrica de Sabão, Banco Económico, Djembe Communications, the Angola Ministry of Technology and official media partner Grupo Media Rumo. In addition, Seedstars World has partnered with TRECC to bring the “Transforming Education Prize” which will award the best start-up in the education space from around the world with a prize of over $50,000.

About Seedstars

"They tried to bury us, they didn’t know we were seeds." - Mexican proverb

Seedstars is a Swiss based group of companies which has the goal of impacting people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship. Seedstars connects stakeholders within these ecosystems, builds companies from scratch with public and private partners and invests in the top entrepreneurs. Through different activities of startup scouting, company building and acceleration programs, the team has now access to entrepreneurs, investors, incubators, corporations and government officials. The Seedstars group includes:

– Seedstars World: The worldwide startup competition, on the ground in 65+ countries, with four regional summits and a global summit in Switzerland. Its objective is to identify leading startups from all regions and provide them with value added services such as mentoring, networking and access to funding.

– Seedstars Growth: The four months virtual program to accelerate startups in the Seedstars network.

– Seedspace: The network of coworking spaces, now in 17 countries with local partners. The spaces permit more engaged programs and on-going events.

– Seedstars Academy: The six months program to train aspiring entrepreneurs. Currently running in Lagos and Nigeria and opening in other locations soon.

About FACRA

Supported by the Government of Angola, the Fundo Activo de Capital de Risco Angolano (FACRA) offers long-term financial investments to enable MSMEs and entrepreneurs to realize their business development potential. FACRA’s objective is to help facilitate the launch and expansion of new businesses, to boost entrepreneurship, support the development of business skills and promote innovation and efficiency in Angolan small and medium enterprises. It also aims to build competencies, innovation and technological capabilities in national private businesses.

Press Contact:

High-resolution photos, logos, as well as press information and interview options are available on demand. Feel free to contact media@seedstarsworld.com

Ana Almeida

PR and Communications

ana@seedstarsworld.com

For FACRA

Zeeshan Masud

Senior Account Manager

zeeshan.masud@djembecommunications.com