PRESS OFFICE: Securexpo East Africa

Securexpo East Africa, Kenya’s primary exhibition for the commercial and homeland security market, it set to grow significantly. The exhibition and conference will take place from 8–10 November at the Visa Oshwal Centre and has already substantially increased in size compared to the previous edition.

The exhibition in November is expected to attract 70 local and international exhibitors and 2,500 trade visitors across the three day exhibition. With already 90% of exhibitors from the previous exhibition having returned, as well as a large amount of new clients confirmed or interested, the exhibition is expected to double in size. The organisers have subsequently opened up two additional halls within the venue to accommodate this demand.

The market in Kenya is going through a prolonged period of substantial growth. According to the World Bank, the GDP in 2016 is expected to increase by 5.7% with a predicted 5.9% increase in 2017. This growth and stability has given international companies the faith that the market will deliver continued returns and in recent years has attracted the like of Google, Toyota and Coca-Cola, amongst others, to set up their African headquarters in Kenya.

This in turn has led to increased development in the country with many businesses investing more in their security needs. This has helps significantly in attracting international companies to look at Kenya as a business destination in which to launch and is one of the reasons cited for Securexpo East Africa’s growth.

Bob Bian from HIKVISION, an exhibitor at Securexpo, said “Kenya is one of the biggest markets in Africa and HIKVISION is the largest video surveillance company in the world. By attending Securexpo, HIKVISION can strengthen our brand awareness among customers and present visitors our new technologies and products. We are expecting to collect some valuable customer leads at the show and develop them to become new partners.”

Securex is the biggest exhibition brand within the security market in Africa running the largest exhibitions in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. The organisers, Montgomery Exhibitions, run over 60 exhibitions worldwide and are the largest exhibition organisers on the African continent. In Kenya, the company runs six exhibitions making it the largest exhibition organisers running the largest trade exhibitions.

Alexander Angus, regional director for East Africa at Montgomery, said when asked about Securexpo East Africa, “The growth that we have seen in the security market in Kenya has been truly amazing. With all the investment that is happening in the region and barriers of entry in the Kenyan market decreasing, the sector is becoming increasingly attractive to both international and local security suppliers. With our previous show being so successful, it has given our clients the faith that they will get a return on their investment when exhibiting.”

Securexpo East Africa 2016 runs from the 8–10 November at the Visa Oshwal Centre. For more information, please visit www.securexpoeastafrica.com or email alexander.angus@montex.co.uk.