PRESS OFFICE: Securexpo East Africa

Securexpo East Africa returns again this November with this year’s edition far bigger than it was in 2015. The whole event has grown by 25% with over 70 companies now exhibiting and thousands of products on display. The conference has also grown and will now feature 15 sessions covering all aspects of the regional and international security market.

The event is the largest security-focused exhibition and conference in the East African region and is set to welcome 2,500 industry professionals over the three days. With security high on the agenda of both the public and private sectors, the exhibition has been gathering a huge amount of interest as investment in the market peaks.

The organisers have also partnered with the new Secure Kenya 2030 initiative. This is a is a private sector lead initiative spearheaded by Institute of Professional Security Studies, that aims at building partnerships and developing networks with the Government, individuals, organisations and leaders who share the common vision of ensuring that Kenyan security is a priority. Secure Kenya 2030 has aligned itself with the government-led initiative of Vision 2030 that aims to transform Kenya into a newly industrialising, middle-income country providing a high quality of life to all its citizens by 2030.

In speaking about Securexpo East Africa, Lt.Col(Rtd) Julius Githiri, Director of IPSS said, “Secure Kenya 2030 and Securexpo East Africa are aligned in trying to help increase investment in the Kenyan security market. The event has the potential to massively benefit the sector and help towards the overall growth of Kenya.”

Within the event and the thousands of products that will be on display, the conference will run alongside the exhibition. Highlighted sessions include ‘Kenya's 2017 elections and beyond’; ‘Safe Cities: Using smart technology for public security’; and ‘Understanding the private security industry regulation bill’. With the conference, as well as the whole event, free-to-attend, it will allow individuals the chance to hear from speakers that they wouldn’t otherwise have access to. With topics that are integral to the successes of organisations, this part of the show has gathered huge amounts of interest.

Securexpo East Africa is running from the 8-10 November 2016 at the Visa Oshwal Centre and for more information please visit www.securexpoeastafrica.com.