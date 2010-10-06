South African financial services group, Sanlam, is planning to launch operations in Malawi and Mozambique within the next 18 months.

According to Business Report, the move is part of the company's strategy to boost its presence inside and outside of Africa.

Speaking at the Africa Investment Conference in Johannesburg yesterday, Sanlam Developing Markets chief executive, Heinie Werth, said that emerging markets have shown better GDP growth over the last 10 years.

In Malawi, Sanlam is currently in advanced discussions with a potential partner, while it is also talking to a number of people in Mozambique.