Sanlam to acquire 49% of Malawian life insurer
South African financial services group Sanlam Limited, through its Sanlam Developing Markets Limited subsidiary, is set to acquire 49% of Malawi's NICO Life Insurance Company Limited, the Malawi Voice recently reported.
South African financial services group Sanlam Limited, through its Sanlam Developing Markets Limited subsidiary, is set to acquire 49% of Malawi's NICO Life Insurance Company Limited, the Malawi Voice recently reported.
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