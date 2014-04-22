PRESS OFFICE: Exhibition Management Services

For this year’s SAITEX ‘business opportunities’ expo in Johannesburg in June, the show organiser, Exhibition Management Services (EMS), brings one of its overseas partners on board. Italy’s largest online publisher of trade magazines, provides a fantastic incentive for all expo participants.

“To celebrate 21 years of ongoing success at the Southern African International Trade Exhibition (SAITEX), we have negotiated a deal with Gruppo Tecniche Nuove - Senaf to provide three of its digital online magazines to SAITEX exhibitors and visitors, free of charge,” says John Thomson, Managing Director of EMS.

All SAITEX exhibitors and visitors can simply register on the EMS website to receive their digital copy of Household Appliances World, Electrics and Domotics, and Lighting Design World.

“SAITEX is world renowned as the simplest, fastest and most effective platform to gain access to Africa’s trade professionals and markets. These new digital trade publications add yet another dimension to the value SAITEX brings to business in Africa,” adds Thomson.

Free online magazines courtesy of SAITEX Household Appliances World, published in Italian and English, deals with technical components and supplies in the appliance sector. Articles focus on technological innovations, industrial design, materials and productive processes.

Electrics & Domotics World focuses on professionals in the design and electrical installation sectors. The articles give information on the most up-to-date plant technologies, domotics solutions and managing systems of plants, lighting, air-conditioning, access control and video surveillance.

Lighting Design World provides readers with an innovative approach to lighting and matters, offering updates on all topics related to design products, materials and new technological solutions proposed by the industry.

How to register for your magazine subscriptions

To register for these free digital magazine subscriptions, visit www.exhibitionsafrica.com.

SAITEX takes place at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, Johannesburg, from 22-24 June, 2014

For more information on SAITEX, contact Lineke van der Brugghen, Exhibition Management Services. Tel: +27 11 783 7250. Fax: +27 11 783 7269. E-mail: admin@exhibitionsafrica.com Website: www.exhibitionsafrica.com or Anina Hough, SAITEX. Email: saitex@exhibitionsafrica.com

About Exhibition Management Services

South Africa-based Exhibition Management Services (EMS) is one of the longest established event organisers in the country and is the only events company on the continent with years of experience in delivering Pan African exhibition programmes.

With nearly 30 years of networking in Africa, EMS’s database is unique in the industry and enables the unrivalled identification, notification and participation of qualified international trade visitors to its events.