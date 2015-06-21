PRESS OFFICE: Exhibition Management Services SAITEX is still the biggest business opportunities event in Africa, delivering significant business benefits – not only to show participants, but to the South African economy. Now in its 22nd year, the Southern African International Trade Exhibition (SAITEX) will attract around 16 000 business visitors to its home at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg from 21 to 23 June 2015.

“SAITEX brings a major boost to the economy by attracting international traders determined to explore the rich business opportunities Africa has to offer,” says John Thomson of Exhibition Management Services, organisers of the event. “The biggest benefit for SAITEX participants are the countless, affordable business opportunities on show. This year we have more than 1 000 exhibitors from 34 countries at SAITEX to actively find importers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, agents and entrepreneurs.”

Last year the City of Joburg hosted local exhibitors on its pavilion who generated business deals worth more than R700-million, and SAITEX made R79-million for local business. “SAITEX is an extremely cost-effective business platform; an oasis of opportunities for start-ups, SMMEs as well as big businesses, all under one roof,” says Thomson. “The show boosts both intra-Africa trade, as well as global commerce.”

As part of the value-added programme around the show, the City of Joburg will host a number of seminars aimed at boosting trade, creating jobs and attracting skills and technology transfer.

A number of Cape businesses are seizing the opportunity that SAITEX offers, to promote their organisations: Ashton Kelder, the Cape Winelands District Municipality, Willow Creek Olive Estate and the Zhauns Group.

FREE New Business Matchmaking App

SAITEX now offers a convenient online business matchmaking app to source products and exhibitors of interest, pre-schedule meetings, match products and businesses with suppliers or buyers, enabling participants to be more productive during the show. More information is available on the organisers’ website: www.exhibitionsafrica.com

For more information on SAITEX, contact Lineke van der Brugghen, Exhibition Management Services. Tel: +27 11 783 7250. Fax: +27 11 783 7269. E-mail: admin@exhibitionsafrica.com or Anina Hough, SAITEX. Email: saitex@exhibitionsafrica.com

About Exhibition Management Services

South Africa-based Exhibition Management Services (EMS) is one of the longest established event organisers in the country and is the only events company on the continent with years of experience in delivering Pan African exhibition programmes.

With nearly 30 years of networking in Africa, EMS’s database is unique in the industry and enables the unrivalled identification, notification and participation of qualified international trade visitors to its events.