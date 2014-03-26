PRESS OFFICE: Exhibition Management Services American comedian and actor Milton Berle once said: “If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door.”

SAITEX, the Southern African International Trade Exhibition, has been the doorway to countless African business opportunities for two decades. In fact, SAITEX celebrates its 21st birthday this year, a fitting occasion to unlock even more business potential on the continent in years to come. SAITEX takes place from 22 to 24 June at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, Johannesburg.

Any established enterprise, ambitious entrepreneur, or budding business owner looking for the most effective business networking platform or enterprise launch pad into Africa and the world will find all this – and more – at SAITEX. The show, co-located with the equally successful Africa’s Big Seven (AB7) food and beverage expo, provides hundreds of business ideas and service opportunities, tens of thousands of products, over 1,000 exhibitors and 16,000 trade-focused visitors from more than 40 countries on six continents.

Open for business into Africa

“SAITEX holds countless keys to countless doors,” says show organiser John Thomson of Exhibition Management Services. “The show’s monumental success is built on delivering unlimited opportunities for new, existing, and future enterprises to grow business, diversify clientele and explore new markets, across Africa and even around the world. Much of the business opportunities our exhibitors showcase are affordable – unlike franchises which can be very costly. Whether you’re looking for a small business to run part-time, or to offer a service, or looking for that one outstanding product to launch you into the corporate space – SAITEX is the place to find it.”

2014 event details

June 22 – 24, 2014 Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand Johannesburg – SOUTH AFRICA

Organisers: Exhibition Management Services (Pty) Ltd Contact: Anina Hough Email: saitex@exhibitionsafrica.com Tel: +27-(0)83- 260 8131 Website: www.exhibitionsafrica.com PRESS OFFICE: Exhibition Management Services