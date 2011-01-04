Safaricom to boost network following negative reports
Kenya’s largest mobile operator Safaricom will invest Ksh10 billion (US$125 million) in boosting its network.
Kenya’s largest mobile operator Safaricom will invest Ksh10 billion (US$125 million) in boosting its network. According to The East African, the move follows recent reports by the industry regulator, Communication Commission of Kenya, detailing sub-standard services by three of the four licensed operators in the country.
Read the full article at The East African