SABMiller to build new brewery in Nigeria
SABMiller, the world's second largest brewer by volume, announced today that it will invest over US$100 million in building a new greenfield brewery in Onitsha, in South Eastern Nigeria.
SABMiller, the world's second largest brewer by volume, announced today that it will invest over US$100 million in building a new greenfield brewery in Onitsha, in South Eastern Nigeria. The Anambra State Government and other Nigerian investors will hold up to 20% of the shares in the new business.
Read the full statement