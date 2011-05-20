SABMiller, the world’s second largest brewer by volume, saw a 13% increase in lager sales in Africa (excluding South Africa) over the past year. Uganda, Zambia, Mozambique and Angola, all accounted for good growth as a result of capacity expansion. Read the full media statement.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.