South Africa’s Spar Group says that it may adjust its business model to expand into other countries on the continent. However, the company will approach any expansion outside South Africa with caution. The Group is a wholesaler that distributes to independent Spar-branded retailers. Outside South Africa, Spar already has a presence in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana and Swaziland. Read the full article at Africa Investor.

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