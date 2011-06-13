SA's Pick n Pay denies rumours about Tesco deal
South African supermarket group Pick n Pay has denied speculations about a deal with UK retailer Tesco.
South African supermarket group Pick n Pay has denied speculations about a deal with UK retailer Tesco. Following Walmart’s acquisition of Massmart, rumours have been doing the rounds that Tesco is eyeing Pick n Pay. Read the full article at Business Report.
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