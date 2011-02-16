Rwanda expects investments of more than $600 million in 2011
As Rwandan policy makers are considering the East as an important source of investment that is needed to actualise the country's transformation agenda, investment inflows are expected to exceed US$600 million this year.
As Rwandan policy makers are considering the East as an important source of investment that is needed to actualise the country's transformation agenda, investment inflows are expected to exceed US$600 million this year. The New Times reports that statistics from Rwanda Development Board (RDB) reveal that investments have grown significantly, from a low of US$28 million in 2005 to an all-time high of US$593 million in 2009.
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