As Rwandan policy makers are considering the East as an important source of investment that is needed to actualise the country's transformation agenda, investment inflows are expected to exceed US$600 million this year. The New Times reports that statistics from Rwanda Development Board (RDB) reveal that investments have grown significantly, from a low of US$28 million in 2005 to an all-time high of US$593 million in 2009.

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