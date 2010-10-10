A 700,000 tonne per annum cement plant is to be constructed in Rwanda to satisfy local demand for the building material which continues to be high, mainly driven by housing sector growth and infrastructure development.

The new facility will replace CIMERWA's existing 100,000 tonne capacity plant. The company will also operate several open-pit quarries located near the plant site.

Ciments du Rwanda, summarized as CIMERWA, is the country's only cement manufacturing company.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a US$30 million loan to finance the construction of the project.

According to a statement released by the AfDB, increased cement production will potentially result in a decrease in the price of cement for end-users, thus diminishing the cost of a key component in the construction industry, and boosting the development of the country's manufacturing sector.

The project will be the bank's first private sector industrial investment in Rwanda, and one of the largest industrial investments in the country.