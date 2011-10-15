Mobile telecommunications giant Safaricom is Kenya’s most valuable brand, according to the 2011 Brand Finance Kenyan Top 40 index.

“Safaricom continues to drive home the perception of being a truly Kenyan brand and this, underpinned by consistently strong financial performances over the past five years, has resulted in Safaricom achieving the number one position,” said Brand Finance East Africa in a statement.

The Kenyan Top 40 is dominated by financial services brands, with five banks appearing in the top ten. “This highlights that whilst banks in American and European regions may be struggling to rebuild consumer confidence and trust after the credit crunch, Kenyan banking brands appear to have strong emotional connections with their local audience,” commented David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance.

The index only includes Nairobi Stock Exchange-listed companies. Each company’s overall brand value was calculated by combining the company’s forecast financial performance with its brand rating (determined in a poll among 347 consumers across Kenya). Valuations are based on the total group revenues for each brand. For example, the brand value of Nation Media Group (which is ranked 13th in the Kenyan Top 40) includes brand values for each of its individual brands such as The Daily Nation, Easy FM, NTV, The Citizen, etc.

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