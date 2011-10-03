MTN has been named the most valued brand in Africa whilst Shell received the nod as the most valued non-African brand in the inaugural Brand Africa 100 rankings.

Focusing on a regional representation of Sub-Saharan African countries including Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, Brand Africa 100 is based on a multi-tier methodology that incorporates qualitative, quantitative and secondary research.

Non-African brands still play a dominant role on the continent. African brands represent only 33.7% of all the brands nominated by those that took part in the survey, while international brands account for 66.3%. A further breakdown of the African results indicate that South African brands represent 24% of the share, Nigerian brands represent 9% with Kenyan brands representing the remaining 1%.

"One of the primary drivers of Africa’s growth lies in stimulating and growing thriving African and global businesses and brands in Africa" said Brand Africa founder, Thebe Ikalafeng. "And consumers are the ultimate arbiters of that success." [table id=4 /] [table id=5 /]