The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, in a recent report titled African Agriculture: From Meeting Needs To Creating Wealth, published a list of Africa’s top 20 agribusiness and food companies.

The list is dominated by South African firms (10), followed by companies from Morocco (3), Nigeria (3), Côte d’Ivoire (2), Algeria (1) and Egypt (1). Companies are ranked according to turnover.

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Source: The Africa Report 2011; Bloomberg. Financial data refers to 2009 or 2009/10.