PRESS OFFICE: QuickBooks

There’s no better time than now to switch to the world’s best-selling online accounting package. EasyBiz QuickBooks, the leading small to medium business accounting software, is proud to announce the offer of its biggest discount ever on QuickBooks Online Plus. QuickBooks Online Plus is the most advanced version of QuickBooks Online, which is the world’s best-selling online accounting software. For this week only (17 - 22 April 2016) QuickBooks Online Plus will be on sale for 80% of the normal selling price – a mere US$6.20 per month, valid for 12 months of the continued subscription.

By subscribing to QuickBooks Online Plus at this hugely reduced rate, users have even more freedom to manage their business anywhere, anytime – with or without a computer. QuickBooks is all about empowering the entrepreneur and small-business owner to ‘work smarter, not harder’ and these web-based mobile applications will help business owners connect to their data when and where they need it, giving them the opportunity to focus more on building their business and less on time-consuming and often laborious financial administration.

QuickBooks Online Plus continues the QuickBooks philosophy of making accounting easy by streamlining a businesses day-to-day activities:



Where’s the money?: Track who owes the company money and who the company owes, anytime, anywhere

Get paid quicker: Quote and invoice the client in seconds, not hours

No more pile-ups : QuickBooks Online Plus learns your categorisations and reconciles transactions for you

No more back-ups : Never worry about saving your file to a USB drive. QuickBooks Online Plus is backed up with bank-level security

Less paper to track : Take photos of receipts and use the mobile app to attach them to transactions in QuickBooks

Cut down your to do list: Schedule reports to run automatically, so you don’t have to worry about them



"QuickBooks Online Plus is perfect for on-the-go entrepreneurs and business owners who have no 'office'. This product will be perfect for the growing number of small businesses that are looking to mobile technology to help run their business," said Gary Epstein, managing director of EasyBiz QuickBooks in South Africa. "Our goal with these new mobile services is to give QuickBooks Online Plus users the edge they need to compete and manage their busy lives by keeping tabs on their business even when they are out of the office. And this week only, we are giving them this opportunity at a hugely reduced rate."

With QuickBooks Online Plus, data is safe as information is secured with the same encryption technology used by the world's top banking institutions. Another brilliant QuickBooks Online Plus feature is that no more backups are required. Data is replicated on the QuickBooks servers to ensure sustainability for your business.

By subscribing to QuickBooks Online Plus, users are essentially subscribing to take their business with them. As a QuickBooks Online Plus user, access to QuickBooks Online is possible using any Internet-connected computer, mobile phone or tablet, and it doesn’t matter where the user is or what operating system they are using. Access can be given to employees and to an accountant while maintaining control over what information they can view and modify. With QuickBooks Online Plus, users can avoid the hassle and cost of downloads, installation and updates – QuickBooks continuously maintains it’s online solution and automatically installs the updates, so you’ll always be using the most up-to-date version of QuickBooks Online Plus – no downloads required.

QuickBooks are proud to offer this easy-to-use, web-based accounting software that gives business owners the flexibility to access their data anywhere, anytime via the web at this massively reduced rate – making having the best-selling accounting package in the world hugely affordable.

For more information on QuickBooks Online Plus, visit www.quickbooks.co.za

About EasyBiz QuickBooks

EasyBiz (Pty) Ltd is the exclusive distributor of QuickBooks Accounting and Business Software solutions in South and Sub-Saharan Africa. We cater to small, medium and established enterprises, with more than 50,000 customers trusting our applications to manage their companies’ finances on a daily basis.

With our head office based in Johannesburg, South Africa, we offer a comprehensive product, service and support infrastructure.

www.quickbooks.co.za