PRESS OFFICE: QuickBooks QuickBooks is proud to announce the arrival of QuickBooks 2016, the latest software release that boasts a number of user-friendly enhancements but as always, retains the simple, easy to use functionality that is synonymous with the QuickBooks brand.

QuickBooks 2016 offers newer, faster and more feature-rich software across the full range of QuickBooks packages, from QuickBooks Pro to QuickBooks Premier and QuickBooks Accountant, meaning that there is a package to suit all small to medium and growing businesses.

The new software is, as always, focused on customers, is hugely efficient and if possible, offers even better reporting in either PDF or excel formats. As always, QuickBooks has taken historical customer experience into account when developing the software and ensured that all focus group feedback has been addressed.

Just some of the enhancements within QuickBooks Pro is the offer of multiple users, where Pro will not only enable you to manage your inventory, but will allow up to five multiple users to work on a company file simultaneously. The Document Centre allows users to send multiple attachments when emailing customers or suppliers from QuickBooks and also allows for quick access to important documents pertaining to customers and suppliers. Lead Centre allows users to enter follow-up notes for sales, leads and contacts that can be converted to customers. The favourites menu means that you can create your own menu with transactions that you access regularly while the Customer and Supplier Centre allows users to view customer balances and transactions at a glance. QuickBooks Pro can be set to save accountants copies or portable company files into DropBox and the Insights function can be used to monitor the health of your business by studying and printing graphs pertaining to sales, expenses, items and previous year to date comparisons. Comments on reports can be made directly next to the amounts on reports for file review and strategic discussions.

Increased functionality of QuickBooks 2016 is further showcased with QuickBooks Premier, which is a fast and complete finance solution. This package adds strength to the business management of manufacturing companies by having all of the features of QuickBooks Pro, and more… New to QuickBooks Premier 2016 is Bill Tracker, which simplifies expense tracking by visualising the flow of supplier-related transactions. Batch delete transactions is also a new feature in Accountant which allows batch deleting of invoices, cheques and bills.

If you need all of QuickBooks, then QuickBooks Accountant 2016 is for you. It boasts all of the features of Premier, and more. With Accountant 2016, business owners can use the copy file function to create a new company file by copying preferences and lists from the existing file. Users can also open a secondary company file, giving them the option to work on two company files simultaneously. Other advancements include the QuickBooks Statement Writer, which allows users to write their own financial reports. The Accountant Centre gives users a quick glance at core tasks such as bank recons and the running of memorised reports.

QuickBooks understands that upgrading software is perceived to be a hassle, so they have worked hard to ensure that upgrading to QuickBooks 2016 is easier than ever! They have focused on optimising the upgrade experience, guiding customers through the process, even ensuring that there is a back-up copy of the users company file to ensure that no information is lost or any data corruption experienced. To make the transition even easier, training on QuickBooks 2016 commences in January 2016 and will be offered nationally.

QuickBooks also offers respective support and annual maintenance plans to ensure that valued customers get the most from their upgraded package.

The QuickBooks Support Plan provides an optional email and telephone Support plan, which provides customers with direct access to the QuickBooks Support Centre when help is needed. For a monthly subscription fee of only R199, you will get assistance with the following:

All QuickBooks technical issues ranging from installation to operational

All program errors in QuickBooks

Procedural documentation assisting clients with VAT on upgraded files

Procedural documentations regarding email integration between QuickBooks and Microsoft Outlook

General enquiries around QuickBooks

As part of the Support Plan, you also get the following:

Automatic offsite backup of your QuickBooks financial information in partnership with IronTree. This means that your QuickBooks information will always be safe, accessible and restorable

Just some of the benefits of QuickBooks 2016 are that it offers enhanced functionality, is easy to set up, learn and use and in line with the QuickBooks promise of ‘Quick to Learn, Quick to Use’. QuickBooks 2016 will save users even more time so that they can focus on investing more time in growing their business. It allows customers to gauge the performance of their business at a glance and reduce time spent on their finances and new workflows, with fewer steps needed to complete tasks. QuickBooks 2016 will make sure that you work smarter, not harder.

For more information on QuickBooks 2016, visit www.quickbooks.co.za or call 0861 726 657. For any renewal related queries, please contact us during office hours on 0861 726 657 alternatively email renewals@quickbooks.co.za.

About EasyBiz QuickBooks

EasyBiz (Pty) Ltd is the exclusive distributor of QuickBooks Accounting and Business Software solutions in South and Sub-Saharan Africa. We cater to small, medium and established enterprises, with more than 50,000 customers trusting our applications to manage their companies’ finances on a daily basis.

With our head office based in Johannesburg, South Africa, we offer a comprehensive product, service and support infrastructure.

www.quickbooks.co.za