PRESS OFFICE: Djembe Communications

QG Africa Mezzanine LP, an investment fund managed by QG Investments Africa Management Ltd. (QGIAM), has announced the establishment of a Power Development Company, QG Power Africa (QGPA), with Tomé International Ltd. (Tomé) and Independent Power Corporation PLC (IPC) to develop power assets across sub-Saharan Africa.

QG Africa Mezzanine LP will support this joint venture as strategic investor; Tomé will be responsible for project management and IPC for the development of the power assets. The joint venture has been set up to develop power plants across countries in the sub-Saharan Africa region in the first phase focusing on Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana. QGPA will expand its development capabilities to meet Africa’s fast growing demand for power.

Welcoming this partnership and the launch of QGPA, Milko Skoro, Managing Director, Head of Structuring, commented: “The joint venture arrangement of QGPA is based on an exceptional match of capabilities and expertise of the involved parties to conceive and develop power projects across the sub-Saharan region. Tomé and IPC’s track record and the newly created platform for further growth were highly attractive to QG Africa Mezzanine LP. We look forward to contributing to close the infrastructure gap and support national growth plans with successful power assets in a number of African markets.”

The rationale behind this investment, beyond generation of solid returns, is the infrastructure sector’s substantial potential for job and wealth creation and local supply chains that positively impacts national economies. Commercial infrastructure projects in sub-Saharan Africa currently show unparalleled potential and resilience against the perceived risks associated with the African continent.

Investor Relations contact (Quantum Global)

Milko Skoro

Phone: +230 401 68 68

Email: m.skoro@quantumglobalgroup.com

Media Relations contact (Quantum Global)

Linda Martin

Phone: + 41 41 560 2900

Email: media@quantumglobalgroup.com

Quantum Global is an international group of companies active in the areas of private equity investments, investment management as well as macroeconomic research and econometric modelling. Quantum Global’s private equity arm manages a family of funds targeting direct investments in Africa in the sectors of Agriculture, Healthcare, Hotels, Infrastructure, Mining and Timber – as well as a sector agnostic Structured Equity fund. Our team combines a solid track record and proven expertise to identify and execute unique investment opportunities with focus on Africa. Quantum Global works in close partnership with key stakeholders to maximise investment value and returns through active management and value creation. For more information, visit www.quantumglobalgroup.com.

Tomé International is an engineering consultancy dedicated to the Project Management of large-scale infrastructure projects in the sectors of Power, Petrochemical, Ports, Airports, Roads and Rails. The team of multi-disciplinary experts work with an international network who provide local insights of African emerging market requirements and conditions, covering a range of industries and countries. For more information visit www.tomeinternational.com.

Independent Power Corporation PLC develops and operates power plants for governments, large corporations and independent power producers. IPC has two decades of experience in the development, operation and ownership of power plants in Southern Africa, South America, the Middle East, Europe and Central Asia with roughly 4,000 MW operated, developed or owned. IPC’s experience includes thermal and hydropower generation. For more information visit www.indpow.co.uk.